GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of G. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 953.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Genpact by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Genpact by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Genpact stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $90,946.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,347. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

