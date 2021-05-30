Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 158.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.9% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after purchasing an additional 176,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

NYSE:WST opened at $347.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.72 and a fifty-two week high of $349.26.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.