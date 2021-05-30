Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases Shares of 91,323 ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 91,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth $91,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

NYSEARCA:TBF opened at $17.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.