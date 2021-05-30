Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,240 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

