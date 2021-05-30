Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Square were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $222.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $283.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.77. The company has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,545,583 shares of company stock valued at $359,677,401 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

