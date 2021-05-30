Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 22,780 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 887.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.06. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.