Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 8,348 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,921,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,942,000 after acquiring an additional 256,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after buying an additional 106,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 328,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $8,448,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $21.97 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $22.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

