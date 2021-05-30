Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 218 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

IJJ opened at $108.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.30. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $63.30 and a 52-week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

