Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 282.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.17% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 137.9% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 54,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,312 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 36,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,696,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

NASDAQ:HERO opened at $32.41 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09.

