Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 860 Shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $837,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 37,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHY stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $26.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73.

