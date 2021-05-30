$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. First Hawaiian reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHB. UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $38,836,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,893,000 after buying an additional 1,165,589 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $9,475,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

