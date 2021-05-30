$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Airgain reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIRG shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In other Airgain news, SVP Morad Sbahi acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $63,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jacob Suen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $46,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Airgain by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Airgain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the first quarter worth $230,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $209.16 million, a P/E ratio of -99.25 and a beta of 1.21. Airgain has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

