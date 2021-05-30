Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $424,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

NYSE:C opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

