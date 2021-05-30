Contrasting ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ACNB and Truxton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

ACNB has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ACNB and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 25.69% 10.58% 1.07% Truxton 34.71% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACNB and Truxton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $105.22 million 2.39 $18.39 million N/A N/A Truxton $33.07 million 4.83 $11.15 million N/A N/A

ACNB has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of ACNB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. ACNB has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ACNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

ACNB beats Truxton on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, group life, and health insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 20 community banking offices located in Pennsylvania, including 13 offices in Adams county, 5 offices in York county, 1 office in Cumberland County, and 1 office in Franklin County; 5 community banking offices located in Frederick County and 7 community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan offices located in Lancaster and York, Pennsylvania, and Hunt Valley, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. It also provides wealth management services, such as asset management, trust, financial and retirement planning, estate administration and planning, life insurance, and family office services, as well as treasury management services. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, Xpress deposit, and online bill payment services. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

