Azuki (AZUKI) Market Cap Reaches $2.85 Million

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $6,238.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00058502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.84 or 0.00308433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00189041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.73 or 0.00853516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00032157 BTC.

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

