Zenfuse Price Reaches $0.0837 on Major Exchanges (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for $0.0837 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $296,173.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00079811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00018596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.30 or 0.00921900 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.22 or 0.09238986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00089578 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,999,899 coins. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

