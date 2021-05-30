Sologenic 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.72 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. In the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $260.50 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00003624 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sologenic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00058502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.84 or 0.00308433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00189041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.73 or 0.00853516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00032157 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,367 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLA? or USD?, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SOLOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sologenic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sologenic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.