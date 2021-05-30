Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stake Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $11,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,790,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 125,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 118,827 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,947,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,880,000.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG opened at $164.00 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.92.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.