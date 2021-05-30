American International Group Inc. Purchases 735 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $11,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,388 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after purchasing an additional 939,962 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,348,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,183,000 after purchasing an additional 246,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,085,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,532,000 after purchasing an additional 228,945 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Shares of WH stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.