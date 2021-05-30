Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,404,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,973 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ally Financial worth $1,374,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ally Financial by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after buying an additional 3,917,124 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $93,799,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 17,729.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,375,000 after buying an additional 2,097,763 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $51,507,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $54.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $55.14.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

