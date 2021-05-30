BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 92,268 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 190.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 355.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

