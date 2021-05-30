American International Group Inc. Sells 316,300 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,344 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,206,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,016,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,004,000.

SPYG stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

