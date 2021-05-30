Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,037 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

