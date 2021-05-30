Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,326,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $181.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.76 and its 200 day moving average is $160.94. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

