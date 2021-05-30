Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,938 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 38,209 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $75.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.61.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.