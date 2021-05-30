CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,964,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth approximately $6,307,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in CAE by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 63,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,352,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

CAE opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

