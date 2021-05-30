Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

DE opened at $361.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $147.40 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

