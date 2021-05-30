Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 4,250 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,109 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,327,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,533,000 after buying an additional 1,006,953 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 731,197 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,823,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,678,000 after buying an additional 291,933 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of MCRB opened at $21.11 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 3.93.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

