Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,500 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

