Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 156 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP opened at $117.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $117.96.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.88.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.