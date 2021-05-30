Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $169,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $141,654,000 after purchasing an additional 98,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

