Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 922 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $69.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.