Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 560 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,010,802.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,957 shares of company stock worth $5,316,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $167.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.28.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

