BlackRock Inc. Buys 701,706 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Williams-Sonoma worth $1,311,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. Citigroup began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.18.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $169.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.75 and a 200-day moving average of $138.18. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

