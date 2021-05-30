Short Interest in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Expands By 130.8%

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the April 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of JDD stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.
About Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund
Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.
