Short Interest in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Expands By 130.8%

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the April 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JDD stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 22,127 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 107,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

