Short Interest in Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Expands By 133.3%

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the April 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of MCVEF stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94. Medicover AB has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $15.94.

Get Medicover AB (publ) alerts:

About Medicover AB (publ)

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Germany, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Moldova, Serbia, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria, Sweden, India, Hungary, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. The company's diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Medicover AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicover AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.