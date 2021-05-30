Stacks Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $14.48 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.66 or 0.00305602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009492 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002456 BTC.

About Stacks

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,149,389,462 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

