BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,239,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,018,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $1,158,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 183.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF opened at $121.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.64 and a 1-year high of $122.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.83%.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

