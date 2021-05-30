32,092 Shares in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,092 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CX opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.48.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

