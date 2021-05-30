32,092 Shares in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,092 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:CX opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26.
Several equities analysts have commented on CX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.48.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
See Also: Index Funds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.