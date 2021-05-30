1,420 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $194.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.09 and a 52-week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

