Lincoln National Corp Acquires 469 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 29.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 over the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STZ opened at $239.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.15 and its 200-day moving average is $224.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

