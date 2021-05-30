Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,132 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 28,922 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

VDE opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $76.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.