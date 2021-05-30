Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.74

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.74 and traded as low as C$10.40. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.40, with a volume of 208,977 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.89.

The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.74.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

About Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

