Brokerages Set Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Target Price at C$0.25

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.30 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

TSE TV opened at C$0.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$249.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.38. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$91.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

