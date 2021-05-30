Lincoln National Corp Purchases 444 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,410,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,725,000 after purchasing an additional 324,281 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,285,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,370,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 183,108 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 577.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.76. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $57.72.

