Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFSHF. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt raised Safestore to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Safestore alerts:

SFSHF opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Safestore has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.