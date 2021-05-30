Analysts Set Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) Price Target at C$5.42

Shares of Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tervita from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of TEV opened at C$5.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.80. Tervita has a 52-week low of C$1.69 and a 52-week high of C$5.79. The firm has a market cap of C$619.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$381.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tervita will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

