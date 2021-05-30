Cryptopay (CPAY) Reaches Market Cap of $3.76 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $36.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00079267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00018660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.45 or 0.00921194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.89 or 0.09124557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00089604 BTC.

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,685 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

