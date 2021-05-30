Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $342.05

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 342.05 ($4.47) and traded as high as GBX 371.80 ($4.86). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 365.20 ($4.77), with a volume of 660,750 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 371.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 342.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $5.56. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In related news, insider Ian Bull acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £7,620 ($9,955.58).

About Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.