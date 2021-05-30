Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.41

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.41 and traded as high as $38.37. Clearfield shares last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 66,551 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.38 million, a P/E ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,854.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

